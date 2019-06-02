US tourist injured in Saint Lucia raises thousands on GoFundMe account which criticises local health system

A GoFundMe account has been created to help with the medical bills of US tourist Steve Gammons who sustained a “traumatic” leg injury while ziplining in Saint Lucia last week.

To date, almost $14,000 of the $35,000 target have been recorded since the fundraising campaign was created on Thursday, May 30, by someone on behalf of his family.

Steve and his wife Kristi Gammons, both of Princeton, Texas, were reportedly on a seven-day Caribbean cruise when their vacation was cut short by Steve’s accident.

WHAT HAPPENED

Jordan Felker, Steve’s daughter, told WFAA television station, that her father’s leg sustained fractures after it was “caught on the zip-lining platform” and that he required surgery by 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1 or risk losing his leg.

The name of the local ziplining company has not been disclosed by WFAA or St. Lucia News Online, however, one company contacted our news team, and stated: “We are confirming that the unfortunate incident did not take place at Rainforest Adventures in Chassin Babonneau.”

CRITICAL OF SAINT LUCIA’S HEALTH SYSTEM

WFAA reported that Saint Lucia has “limited medical amenities” and that an air ambulance was scheduled to fly Steve back home to Collin County in the U.S. The plane was expected to land at McKinney National Airport on Saturday morning and Steve was expected to be immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for surgery, WFAA reported.

Meanwhile, the GoFundMe account titled, ‘Assist Steve Gammons’, was very critical of Saint Lucia’s health-system capability.

The account states: “Steve was on a much needed vacation with his wife Kristi on a cruise. While zip lining Steve surrfered a traumatic injury to his leg and is in St. Lucia at the mercy of their medical team. With being in an international country; the medical system is not what Steve deserves. He is in great need of a emergency medical transport back to the US to suit his medical needs. Also the funds will help any costs associated to his injuries to get him back on his feet. Being a firefighter is Steve’s life. If this injury is not treated properly, it could mean that his career will be in jeopardy.”

Reports are that Gammons, who is a 15-year firefighter and EMT veteran, currently serving as a captain with the Princeton Fire Department.

