US tells citizens: ‘reconsider travel’ to St. Lucia

By US Embassy

(PRESS RELEASE) — On August 6, the U.S. Department of State removed the Global Level 4 Travel Advisory – Do Not Travel – and adjusted the individual travel advisories of Barbados and the countries of the Eastern Caribbean to Level 3 – Reconsider Travel.

After nearly five months of a global do not travel advisory, the upgrade to Level 3 takes into account both the current assessment of conditions on the ground and the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose unprecedented risks for travelers.

We routinely review safety and security conditions across the region and will update destination-specific information as appropriate.

Travel advisories are not issued against countries. They have a singular purpose to keep U.S. citizens informed and help ensure their health and safety.

We will continue to work with Barbados and the countries of the Eastern Caribbean through bilateral communication, economic cooperation, and humanitarian aid to end the spread of COVID-

19.