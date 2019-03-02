Don't Miss
Happy Independence to all Saint Lucians at home and abroad! – From the management of St. Lucia News Online

US school apologises for having students pretend to own slaves

BY AP
March 1, 2019

 Share This On:

Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
1 Shares

BRENTWOOD, Tennessee (AP) — A Tennessee school district has issued an apology for a social studies assignment that asked students to pretend to be slave-owners and brainstorm expectations for their slaves.

The Tennessean reported Thursday that Williamson County Schools and Sunset Middle School apologised for the assignment, saying it was inappropriate.

The homework also assigned other tasks including the creation of a political cartoon depicting immigrant labour in the US and writing a public service announcement about the hazards of living in urban areas.

The two teachers who assigned the homework also apologised, saying in a statement that the assignment has been pulled and won’t be graded.

The Tennessee Department of Education says the middle school is 70 per cent white.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.