US ‘salesman’ caught with ammunition at Jamaican airport

By Jamaica Gleaner
October 16, 2019

The cops seized two magazines loaded with ammunition

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — Detectives assigned to the Kingston East Division are reporting the seizure of two magazines loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition at the Norman Manley International Airport on Sunday.

Twenty-two-year-old Kyle Wieganol, a salesman of Feopor, Indiana in the United States hasa been charged in connection with the find.

A court date is to be set.

The police report that about 11:10 a.m., baggage at the area for outgoing flights was searched and the magazines were detected.

The police were contacted and upon their arrival, the magazines were handed over.

Wieganol was subsequently arrested and charged.

