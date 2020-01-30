Don't Miss
US reports 1st case of person-to-person spread of new virus

By AP
January 30, 2020

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

(AP) — Health officials Thursday reported the first US case of person-to-person spread of the new virus from China.

The man is married to the Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

There have been cases reported of the infectious virus spreading to others in a household or workplace in China and elsewhere.

The new case is the sixth reported in the United States.

The other five were travellers who developed the illness after returning to the US from China.

The latest patient had not been in China.

The Chicago woman returned from central China on January 13, then last week went to a hospital with symptoms and was diagnosed with the viral illness.

She and her husband, both in their 60s, are hospitalised.

Experts have said they expected additional cases, and that at least some limited spread of the disease in the United States was likely. Health officials think the new virus spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois health officials said that health workers and people who have been in contact with the latest patient are being monitored for symptoms.

“We anticipated this,” said Dr William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University infectious diseases expert.

“The kind of contact that you have in a household is very close and very prolonged. That’s the kind of circumstance where we would anticipate a virus such as this could be transmitted.”

