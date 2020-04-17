Don't Miss

US releases BVI’s shipment of COVID-19 protective gear

By BVI News
April 17, 2020

The Port Purcell cargo facility on Tortola.

(BVI NEWS) – The United States has released the BVI’s shipment of COVID-19 medical supplies that it had seized recently.

The Office of the Governor, who was tasked to spearhead the mission to recover the shipment, made that announcement on its official Facebook page on Thursday, April 16.

The statement said: “In response to the Health Minister’s request, the Governor’s Office has been working with US colleagues and BVI Health Services Authority to release BVI medical supplies that were seized by US last week. We’re pleased to update that BVI’s shipment has now been released and will arrive here shortly.

The shipment contains $12,000 worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to help protect local health workers from contracting the coronavirus.

The US had seized the BVI’s shipment because of the American government’s recent order to ‘prevent the export of N-95 respirators, surgical masks, gloves and other PPEs’.

According to US President, Donald Trump, his administration banned the export of coronavirus protective gear because the USA “needs these items immediately for domestic use”.

