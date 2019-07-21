Don't Miss
US police warn flushed drugs could create ‘meth-gators’

By AFP
July 21, 2019

This file photo taken on April 20, 2016 shows an alligator swims in the waters at Wakodahatchee Wetlands in Delray Beach, Florida.

(AFP) — Be careful not to flush drugs down the toilet. They may intoxicate ducks and geese, or worse, turn alligators into dangerous “meth-gators”.

The warning was issued by police in the town of Loretto, Tennessee, after a suspect tried to dispose of the stimulant methamphetamine via a commode.

“Folks… please don’t flush your drugs m’kay,” the department said on Facebook, warning that they would end up in “retention ponds for processing”.

“Geese, and other fowl, frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do,” it said.

“Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama.”

The warning inspired a wave of jokes on social media, including from the local public library, which posted on Facebook: “Meth gators are not allowed in the library, unless they are registered service meth gators. Documentation may be required.”

