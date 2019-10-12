Don't Miss
US: One dead, several missing after Hard Rock Hotel New Orleans construction site collapse

By Eileen AJ Connelly
October 12, 2019

(NEW YORK POST) — One person was killed and three are missing after part of an under-construction hotel collapsed in New Orleans early Saturday. (SEE VIDEO BELOW STORY)

Another 18 people were treated for injuries at local hospitals, New Orleans Fire Chief Timothy McConnell said in a press conference Saturday, ABC reported.

“We are praying for the individuals who remain unaccounted for,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Saturday, CNN reported. “It’s not proper to say they are trapped because we don’t know.”

Eyewitness video shows construction workers running for their lives as the upper floors of the Hard Rock Hotel New Orleans crumbled and a crane collapsed on Rampart Street near Canal Street, on the edge of the French Quarter. A large steel beam, hoisted up by one of the cranes, swayed in the air above the portion of the building that collapsed, WWL-TV reported.

A second piece of the building fell around 10:45 a.m.

Multiple injuries were also reported, according to NOLA.com.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.

