US: Man wins lottery after buying out 40 stores

By JOSEPH WILKINSON, New York Daily News

Got a hunch, bet a bunch.

A North Carolina man, confident the final $5 million ticket in a lottery scratch-off game was hiding in the western half of the state, bought all the tickets at 40 different stores — and won.

Kevin Clark, of Candler, N.C., took the $3 million lump sump and walked away with $2.1 million after taxes, according to an NC Education Lottery press release.

“I had a real good feeling it was going to be in the western part of the state,” Clark said. “I went to about 40 different stores and bought every single last Mega Cash ticket I could find.”

Clark found the grand prize ticket, the last one remaining in the state’s Mega Cash game, at a gas station in Swannanoa, a town of 4,500 in Buncombe County. It took him four hours.

“I scratched it off, and when I scratched it off I couldn’t believe it!” Clark said. “I started shaking. And then I cried.”

Each Mega Cash ticket cost $20. Clark did not specify exactly how many he bought before winning, but it’s safe to say he got a pretty good return on investment.

“I’m a simple man, and I mow grass,” Clark said. “But I’ve always been interested in real estate, so my biggest plans with the majority of the money is to invest in real estate and some small businesses.”

What could go wrong?