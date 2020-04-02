Don't Miss

US: Man shoots girlfriend, kills self after losing job due to coronavirus

By New York Daily News
April 2, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(New York Daily News) — A Pennsylvania man who lost his job because of coronavirus-related cuts shot his girlfriend and killed himself in an attempted murder-suicide, police said.

The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Monday in Wilson Borough, about 70 miles northeast of Philadelphia, the Wilson Borough Police Department said in a press release.

The girlfriend, whose name has not been released, survived the attack and is currently still hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roderick Bliss IV, 38, was found at the scene with “obvious gunshot injuries” and a semi-automatic pistol nearby, police said. His girlfriend, 43, was shot in the back and transported for emergency surgery, but is recovering in an intensive care unit.

The woman told police Bliss was upset about the coronavirus pandemic as well.

“He went into the basement and came outside on to the rear porch with the victim. While holding the handgun, Bliss told the victim, ‘I already talked to god and I have to do this’. The victim ran off of the porch and he shot at her four times striking her once,” police said. “Bliss then shot himself.”

According to a BuzzFeed News analysis, the number of gun buyers in the U.S. has surged since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.