US: Man shoots girlfriend, kills self after losing job due to coronavirus

(New York Daily News) — A Pennsylvania man who lost his job because of coronavirus-related cuts shot his girlfriend and killed himself in an attempted murder-suicide, police said.

The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Monday in Wilson Borough, about 70 miles northeast of Philadelphia, the Wilson Borough Police Department said in a press release.

The girlfriend, whose name has not been released, survived the attack and is currently still hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roderick Bliss IV, 38, was found at the scene with “obvious gunshot injuries” and a semi-automatic pistol nearby, police said. His girlfriend, 43, was shot in the back and transported for emergency surgery, but is recovering in an intensive care unit.

The woman told police Bliss was upset about the coronavirus pandemic as well.

“He went into the basement and came outside on to the rear porch with the victim. While holding the handgun, Bliss told the victim, ‘I already talked to god and I have to do this’. The victim ran off of the porch and he shot at her four times striking her once,” police said. “Bliss then shot himself.”

According to a BuzzFeed News analysis, the number of gun buyers in the U.S. has surged since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

