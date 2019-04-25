Don't Miss
US man killed 4-month-old boy after learning he wasn’t the dad: police

By Joshua Rhett Miller
April 25, 2019

Jose Avila-Agurcia and Alexander Lizondro-Chacon. * Shelby County Sheriff’s Office photos

(NEW YORK POST) — A Tennessee man fatally beat a 4-month-old boy after finding out the infant wasn’t his son, police said.

Jose Avila-Agurcia, 33, of Memphis, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated child abuse in the April 12 death of Alexander Lizondro-Chacon, who he thought was his son, the Commercial Appeal reports.

Cops responded to a residence on Court Avenue and found the boy’s mother, Mercy Lizondro-Chacon, who said the infant was having trouble breathing. He was then rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma to the head, according to an affidavit of complaint.

The boy also had pneumonia, as well as a fractured skull and rib. Lizondro-Chacon and Avila-Agurcia then gave statements to investigators two days later indicating that they cared for the infant, but had no idea how he became injured, according to the affidavit.

Avila-Agurcia later emerged as a suspect in the boy’s death after Lizondro-Chacon told detectives that he admitted striking the baby several times in the head because he was enraged that he wasn’t the boy’s father, the affidavit states.

The Shelby County medical examiner has ruled the boy’s death as a homicide, WREG reports.

Avila-Agurcia, who remains jailed without bond, is expected to make his initial court appearance on Thursday.

One comment

  1. pantherzone
    April 25, 2019 at 2:40 PM

    That happens all the time and most men don't do that. That's sick.

    (0)(0)
    Reply

