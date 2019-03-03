Don't Miss
Happy Independence to all Saint Lucians at home and abroad! – From the management of St. Lucia News Online

US: Man and dog survive 5 days in snowbound vehicle by eating taco sauce packets

By Amir Vera, CNN
March 3, 2019

 Share This On:

Share3
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

Jeremy Taylor and his dog, Ally, were stuck in the snow for five days and survived on taco sauce, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office in Bend, Oregon.

(CNN) — The snow trapped Jeremy R. Taylor, but taco sauce saved his life.

It all began last Sunday when Taylor, along with his dog Ally, went to get gas for his Toyota 4Runner, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office in Bend, Oregon.

Taylor told investigators his SUV got stuck in the snow. He then fell asleep and woke up Monday to even more snow, unable to get out of the vehicle. He tried to walk out Monday, but the snow was too deep and made it hard to walk so he and his dog returned to vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Sunday had been the last day he was seen, the sheriff’s office said. By Wednesday, a missing person’s alert was put out for Taylor, according to CNN affiliate KATU-TV.

Over the next few days after initially getting stuck, Taylor told authorities he stayed warm by “periodically starting his vehicle and used a few taco sauce packets he had as food,” the sheriff’s office said.

It is not clear how he, or the dog, got water. A person can live five days without water and six weeks without food, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

On Friday, a snowmobile rider called 911 saying they had seen Taylor. Authorities responded with an Oregon Water Resource SnowCat, a construction vehicle, and were able to dig out Taylor and his dog.

Taylor and his dog were found in good condition, the sheriff’s office said, but they were “hungry after being stuck in the snow for five days.” They were later reunited with family and friends.

CNN has reached out to Taylor, but has not heard back.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.