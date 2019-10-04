US: Man, 62,’runs over his ex-wife twice before hacking her to death with a machete’

(DAILY MAIL) — A 62-year-old man allegedly attacked his ex-wife with a machete after striking her with his car and then backing over with hers outside the woman’s home in the Bronx, and as her two grandchildren watched.

Noelia Mateo, 58, was rushed to a hospital after her ex-husband unleashed the savage attack about 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the NYPD.

Mateo was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center, said police, who were still searching for her ex-husband by nightfall.

Detectives are still investigating and have not yet released the suspect’s name.

Mateo was attacked just a few steps from her apartment on Ellisworth Avenue, according to police and neighbors who witnessed the carnage unfold.

The ex-husband allegedly slammed his vehicle into her car, as she was getting inside, vaulting her into the air from the impact, reports the Daily News.

The violence continued when he dragged Mateo with his vehicle, and then jumped into hers and backed up over her, according to cops.

‘He backed over her completely and then… he ran over her legs and whatnot,’ said Victor DiChristina, a 78-year-old local neighbor who watched in horror with others local residents.

The injured woman was still able to roll out from under the car and crawled on to a sidewalk, desperately trying to save herself when her ex-husband then allegedly came at her with a machete.

‘Next thing I see, the sucker’s there chopping away at her with a machete — and I mean a machete,’ DiChristina told the Daily News. ‘I’m yelling and screaming trying to stop him.’

DiChristina said that he called 911 for help after the suspect fled.

Mateo’s two grandchildren were outside witnessing the horror, neighbors told News 12. It was not immediately known where the children ended up afterwards.

The early-morning attack was impossible to miss as people readied to leave their homes for work and take their kids to school.

‘I heard a bang, I came outside and I heard people screaming across the street,’ neighbor Richard Weinheim told the Daily News. ‘I saw the body laying on the floor covered in blood.’

