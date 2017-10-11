US knocked out of World Cup after Trinidad defeat

(AFP) — The United States were sensationally eliminated from the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday after crashing to a shock 2-1 defeat to Trinidad and Tobago.

The US upset combined with Panama’s 2-1 win over Costa Rica and Honduras’s 3-2 victory over Mexico means the Americans have failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Panama qualify for the first time while Honduras finish fourth in the standings and advance to a playoff against Australia.