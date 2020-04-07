Don't Miss

US judge allows ankle monitors for virus patients

By AP
April 7, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(AP) — A West Virginia judge in the county with the state’s highest coronavirus caseload has approved strapping ankle monitors to people who test positive but refuse to quarantine, officials said Monday.

The order allows Kanawha County sheriffs to use the GPS bracelets after a county commissioner said “a few” people with the virus ignored isolation orders.

“We do not want to use the GPS ankle bracelets to enforce the quarantines, however, if we must we will. This must be taken seriously,” said Kent Carper, president of the Kanawha County Commission.

The ruling comes after judges in Kentucky put ankle monitors on at least three people who have flouted quarantine orders after testing positive.

Kanawha County, where the state Capitol is located, was included in a set of executive orders last week from Republican Governor Jim Justice that tightened existing virus restrictions in six counties that make up 60% of the state’s positive cases.

At least 345 people statewide have the virus after 9,940 tests, health officials said Monday.

Kanawha County has the state’s highest number of cases with at least 56 positives.

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.