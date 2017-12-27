Don't Miss
US jet goes off taxiway after blizzard

By AFP
December 27, 2017
(AFP) – A JetBlue flight went off the taxiway after landing in Boston, the airline said on Tuesday, as frigid conditions and snow hit the northeastern United States.

No injuries were reported after the flight from Savannah, Georgia, “went off of a taxiway shortly after landing at approximately 7:15 pm” on Monday, Christmas Day, a JetBlue statement said.

“Buses transported customers from the aircraft to the terminal.”

Earlier in the day, Boston’s Logan International Airport had temporarily stopped flights from arriving or departing because of weather conditions, The Boston Globe reported on its website after a blizzard hit the area.

