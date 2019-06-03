US institute inducts Barbadian superstar Rihanna into ‘Wall of Fame’

WASHINGTON (CMC) – The Washington-based Institute for Caribbean Studies (ICS) on Saturday inducted Barbadian pop icon Rihanna into its “Wall of Fame” as Caribbean nationals here celebrate National Caribbean American Heritage month.

ICS said that Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is “one of the biggest pop stars to emerge from the 2000s.”

Born on February 20, 1988, Rihanna grew up in the parish of St. Michael in Barbados Barbados and began singing in primary school.

“New York music producer Evan Rogers heard Rihanna perform while vacationing on the island and brought the then 16-year-old to the United States to record demos and shortly after, Def Jam’s acting president – Jay-Z, signed the young Barbadian.

The Barbadian pop sensation is now the recipient of eight Grammy Awards from 24 nominations.

“She is a businesswoman, too, and is a co-owner, with various other music artists, in the music streaming service Tidal,” ICS said.

It noted that Rihanna, in 2006, formed the Believe Foundation to help terminally ill children.

“She frequently performs in charity concerts to create awareness about social issues and to raise money to help the underprivileged,” ICS said. “So far, she has helped to raise money for children in need, cancer research and Haiti earthquake victims.”

In 2018, the Government of Barbados appointed Rihanna an ambassador – promoting education, tourism and investment.

