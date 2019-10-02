US hospital ship’s humanitarian mission in Saint Lucia ends

Don't Miss
By Anicia Antoine, GIS
October 1, 2019

(GIS) — The voluntary medical mission of the United States Naval Ship (USNS) Comfort will end operations in Saint Lucia today (October 1).

The medical team was expected to conduct approximately 100 onboard surgeries and provide basic medical services at the Owen King EU Hospital and the National Cultural Centre.

Commander Ryan Diebold of the US Navy said the objective of the humanitarian mission was to improve public health, strengthen security, and promote prosperity.

Mr. Felix St. Hill, permanent secretary in the Department of Health and Wellness, expressed gratitude to the government of the United States for the services rendered to the people of Saint Lucia.

The USNS’ voluntary medical mission to Saint Lucia commenced operations on September 25.

