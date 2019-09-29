US hospital ship clinics temporarily suspended due to ‘sea wells’

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of Health and Wellness informs the general public that as a result of the sea

swells and the risk of travel for the United States Naval Ship Medical team to shore on Sunday, September 29, 2019, the medical clinics at the Owen King EU hospital and the Cultural Centre were temporarily suspended.

Persons who registered for Sunday, September 29, the clinics will be prioritized and be seen tomorrow, Monday, September 30, 2019. All persons are asked to report to the medical site that he or she is registered at no later than 6 a.m. tomorrow.

The decision was taken in the interest of the United States Naval Ship Medical team and our clients who travelled to and from the ship for medical services. Further, medical services have been extended by one additional day to Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at both medical sites.

The Department of Health and Wellness apologizes for any inconvenience caused during this time. We look forward to serving all their clients at the Owen King EU hospital and the National Cultural Centre on Monday, September 30, 2019, and Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

