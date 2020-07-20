US: Gunman who fatally shot judge’s son and wounded her husband is lawyer who once had case before her: reports

(ABC NEWS) — The gunman, dressed as a FedEx delivery driver, who shot and critically wounded the husband of a federal judge in New Jersey and killed her son is believed to be a lawyer who had a case before the judge in 2015, according to reports.

After knocking on the North Brunswick, N.J. home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, and riddling her husband and son with bullets, the killer appears to have taken his life in Liberty, N.J., ABC reported.

Salas’ husband Mark Anderl, a 63-year-old criminal defense lawyer and former prosecutor, remains in stable condition in an area hospital. Her 20-year-old son Daniel died at the scene.

Anderl answered a knock on the door of the family’s house on a quiet tree-lined street in North Brunswick about 5 p.m. Sunday, NBC reported. Daniel Anderl was shot when he came to his father’s aid.

Salas was appointed to the federal bench nine years ago by President Barack Obama. She is the first Hispanic woman to serve on a federal bench in New Jersey. Previously, she was a magistrate judge and a public defender.

She had recently been appointed to preside over a case involving Deutschebank and banker Jeffrey Epstein, who hung himself in a federal lockup while awaiting trial for sexually abusing dozens of young women.

Neighbors on Monday bemoaned the tragedy that has befallen the quiet community.

“Just wonderful people. I never heard a bad word about them. said Marion Constanza, 76, a former defense lawyer who was friendly with Salas. “Obviously, somebody was after them. That’s my take on it.”

Costanza was napping when the gunfire erupted. “They were saying that it was her house and I almost died. What could I think?”

Of the son running to care for his dad, she said, “Another kid may have locked themselves in the bathroom or in a closet … And Daniel came running down the stairs after hearing the shot, and he’s the one that’s dead.”