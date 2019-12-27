Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

US: Four people found shot dead inside New Mexico home on Christmas Day

By New York Post
December 26, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share16
16 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) — Four people were discovered shot dead inside a New Mexico home on Christmas, police said.

Police responded to the Rio Rancho home around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and found the victims’ bodies, all with what appear to be gunshot wounds, according to authorities and The Albuquerque Journal.

Authorities have not released their names, ages or genders — or revealed whether they are related, according to the Journal.

“This is still an active investigation and we do not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public,” Rio Rancho police tweeted.

Police Capt. Andrew Rodriguez said he could not elaborate on why there is no active threat.

“We still have to get a warrant to be able to continue our investigation, but we are not actively looking for anyone else at this time,” the police official told the Journal.

A woman who said she is related to the family of four living in the home told KRQE that she, and other relatives, enjoyed Christmas Eve with them — staying up until the wee hours the next morning.

But then when the family was supposed to get together again on Christmas, no one had heard from them, the woman, Rose Varona, told the outlet.

“I really don’t understand what’s going on,” she said. “We just try to draw the strength from God, even though we don’t understand what’s going on.”

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share16
16 Shares

More International News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.