US: Four people found shot dead inside New Mexico home on Christmas Day

(NEW YORK POST) — Four people were discovered shot dead inside a New Mexico home on Christmas, police said.

Police responded to the Rio Rancho home around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and found the victims’ bodies, all with what appear to be gunshot wounds, according to authorities and The Albuquerque Journal.

Authorities have not released their names, ages or genders — or revealed whether they are related, according to the Journal.

“This is still an active investigation and we do not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public,” Rio Rancho police tweeted.

Police Capt. Andrew Rodriguez said he could not elaborate on why there is no active threat.

“We still have to get a warrant to be able to continue our investigation, but we are not actively looking for anyone else at this time,” the police official told the Journal.

A woman who said she is related to the family of four living in the home told KRQE that she, and other relatives, enjoyed Christmas Eve with them — staying up until the wee hours the next morning.

But then when the family was supposed to get together again on Christmas, no one had heard from them, the woman, Rose Varona, told the outlet.

“I really don’t understand what’s going on,” she said. “We just try to draw the strength from God, even though we don’t understand what’s going on.”

