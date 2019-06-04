Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

US fisherman reels in nearly $1 million worth of cocaine

By ABC NEWS
June 4, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share44
44 Shares

(ABC NEWS) — A South Carolina fisherman brought in quite the haul, but it wasn’t a bountiful of fish.

The fisherman hooked a bag off the coast and when he pulled it aboard, he discovered 30 to 50 kilos of cocaine worth nearly $1 million.

It was found about 70 miles southeast of Charleston.

When the fisherman realized what was in the bag, he immediately notified the Coast Guard.

Police, working with federal authorities, say they now know the source of the drugs.

The fisherman was praised by authorities for doing the right thing.

(0)(1)
Tweet
Pin
Share44
44 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.