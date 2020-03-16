US: Ex-school nurse charged with teen’s rape threatened mass shooting, cops say

Share This On:

(NEW YORK POST) – A former Washington school nurse who bonded out of jail after being charged with raping a pupil has been arrested again — accused of planning a mass shooting as revenge for the charges, according to reports.

Mark David Glenn, 51, surrendered his concealed pistol license and swore he had no additional firearms when he was released late January on a slew of sexual misconduct charges, including third-degree child rape of a 15-year-old girl, the Auburn Reporter said.

But he was busted after trying to get an AR-style rifle repaired at a local gun shop — claiming he was “going to start killing people” because of the sex charges, the paper said, citing Federal Way police documents.

An anonymous tipster told cops that Glenn complained about the charges, saying he was “fed up” and “feeling like a poked bear” because of the case, the report said.

He bragged that he was “going to indiscriminately shoot people because nobody was innocent,” the documents state. He did not specify any specific targets, police said.

Glenn was arrested again and a King County Superior Court judge ruled that he violated a condition of release by failing to surrender all his weapons and committing a crime of harassment, the report says.

He was booked at the Kent Regional Justice Center on Feb. 29 and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail at King County Jail, the paper said on Saturday.

Glenn was first accused in early January of raping a 15-year-old girl in his car, with two other students then accusing him of sexual misconduct while he was a nurse at Todd Beamer High School in Federal Way.

He is charged with third-degree child rape, second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes. He had pleaded not guilty at King County Superior Court on Jan. 23 when he was released on bond, the Reporter said.

Glenn had worked at 20 schools throughout the local district, including a multitude of elementary, middle and all four of the district’s high schools, the paper said.

