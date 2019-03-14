Trinidad: No more interviews to renew US visa

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Mar. 14, CMC – A new visa initiative, the Renewal Interview Waiver (RIW), which creates new conveniences for Trinbagonians renewing their non-immigrant B1, B2, or B1/B2 tourist visas, has been introduced by the US Embassy here.

“The Renewal Interview Waiver will especially help with the renewal of visas for individuals living in Tobago, as they have traditionally had to travel to Trinidad using the air and sea bridge,” stated Ambassador Joseph N. Mondello.

“But not having to schedule an interview to renew one’s visa represents is a benefit and convenience for all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.”

The Renewal Interview Waiver is applicable to Trinbagonians whose visas have expired within the last year, or who have valid visas that will be expiring.

However, first-time applicants or those whose visas expired more than a year ago are still required to schedule an interview.

The US Embassy, in a statement on Thursday, said that similar to the current Age Interview Waivers offered to those under the age of 14 or over the age of 79, applicants renewing visas are now required only to complete the online application form, pay the fee and send in the application packet via courier.

The Embassy stated that online visa applications will automatically advise applicants if they qualify for the Interview Waiver, but applicants may opt out if their travel needs are very urgent.