US: Cop who knelt on man’s head won’t face charges

By Tim Balk

(NY DAILY NEWS) — An Allentown, Pa., police officer who was caught on video pressing his knee against the head of a man outside of a hospital will not face charges despite public outcry, the Lehigh County District Attorney said on Friday.

DA Jim Martin said in a statement that he had “concluded that there is absolutely no evidence to support filing criminal charges against either” of the cops involved in the incident, The Morning Call reported.

Video shot at the scene shows one officer repositioning himself on Edward Borrero Jr., 37, who is struggling on the ground. The cop briefly sticks his knee on the back of the man’s head.

The incident took place a week ago.

Borrero, who was detained in the incident, was seen throwing up moments earlier, and he was struggling to stand, cops said. The Allentown Police Department launched an investigation after the incident.

Multiple demonstrations were staged in the days following the incident, and protesters chanted “defund the police” and called for the firing of the cops involved, according to The Morning Call.

The local chapter of Black Lives Matter responded promptly to Martin’s announcement that he would not press charges.

“We do not accept it,” Justan Parker, a founder of Black Lives Matter Lehigh Valley, said in a news conference, according to The Morning Call.

