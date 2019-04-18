US college student dies after falling off cliff while posing for photo

Share This On:

Pin +1 3 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) — A 20-year-old college student died when she tumbled 100 feet off an Arkansas cliff while posing for a photo, according to reports.

Briar Cliff University junior Andrea Norton was re-positioning herself for a picture Saturday when she fell from Hawksbill Crag, a popular hiking destination near Jasper, the Sioux City Journal reported.

The environmental science major from Sioux City, Iowa, had been on a hiking trip with college friends at the time of the accident, according to her obituary.

“Her light, courage and drive is what drew people to her,” the obituary reads.

“She inspired those who knew her to be the best version of themselves, helped them reach their own goals and had such compassion for everything,” the tribute continues. “Her smile could light up a room and she brought joy to all around her.”

The young woman was attending the school on scholarship for symphony choir and women’s volleyball. BCU called her an “exemplary student” and “dedicated athlete” who made an impact on the school community.

“#22 on the court, #1 in our hearts,” the volleyball team tweeted.

Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said the area where Norton died is one of Arkansas’ most-photographed hiking areas. Several people have died in falls there in recent years.

Norton’s death comes as a Fordham University student fatally fell while taking part in a ritual to climb a campus tower, touch its bell and snap photos. Sydney Monfries, 22, died Sunday when she plunged 40 feet inside the school’s Keating Hall clock tower.

( 0 ) ( 0 )