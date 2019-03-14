US Coast Guard interdicts 26 Cubans trying to illegally enter the country

LONG KEY, Mar.14,CMC – The United States Coast Guard says it has interdicted 26 Cuban migrants 48 miles southeast of Long Key, Florida who were attempting to enter the country illegally.

The coast guard says they received a report from a “good Samaritan boat of a 30-foot disabled wooden sail vessel with 26 passengers aboard waving their arms.”

In a statement earlier this week, the Coast Guard said a US Navy ship that was conducting maritime operations in the area assisted the vessel in distress.

The 26 Cuban migrants were later transfered to a coast guard vessel.

“Illegal migrant ventures on unsafe and ill-equipped vessels are not only against the law, but incredibly dangerous,” said Capt. Jason Ryan, chief of enforcement for the Coast Guard’s Seventh District in Miami.

“It is fortunate that the vessel did not capsize or end in tragedy, as we have seen all to recently in the Florida straits, and we are grateful for the assistance by the good Samaritan and the US Navy in this case,” he added.

The US Coast Guard said one of the migrants was transferred to US Customs and Border Patrol for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The remaining 25 migrants were repatriated to Cuba.