Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

US-China ‘Phase One’ deal on track for January — White House

By AFP
December 31, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(AFP) — Washington and Beijing remain on course to sign their partial new trade deal next month, a top White House advisor said Tuesday.

The two sides earlier this month announced a “Phase One” deal in their nearly two-year trade confrontation, with Washington cancelling and reducing some tariffs in exchange for Chinese pledges to increase purchases of US exports and adopt trade reforms.

The text of the agreement has not yet been made public pending legal and translation reviews, US officials say, and details remain scant.

“We should be able to get it signed in January certainly,” Peter Navarro, head of a White House office on trade and manufacturing, told CNBC. “Let’s see what happens.”

“We’re just waiting for the Chinese translation of the 86-page agreement.”

Word of the deal, and the de-escalation of the trade conflict, has driven a Wall Street rally this month.

US and Chinese officials said the agreement includes protections for intellectual property, food and farm goods, financial services and foreign exchange, and a provision for dispute resolution.

Other apparent US-China agreements have evaporated before, but US officials have said this time both sides are really on the same page.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More International News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.