US-based Dennery native Anton Paul called to Saint Lucia’s national team camp

SCRANTON, Pennsylvania (US). — Lackawanna College men’s soccer returner Anton Paul has been called into the preliminary Saint Lucia under-23 men’s national team training camp for the 2019 Concacaf Olympic Qualifiers.

Paul’s selection gives the Falcons a total of four from the 2018 squad, two returners and two former players called into preliminary camps. He joins alums, Montell James and Fitz Jolly, along with fellow returner Nick Anthony who were earlier named to the preliminary Dominica U23 men’s national team training camp.

“Anton (Paul) has worked extremely hard to get back into the national team picture,” Falcons head coach Rudy Roediger said. “It is a great honor for him to be in the preliminary part of camp but I know he will be working to make the final roster. His accomplishments this past year in the classroom, in the college community, and on the pitch, are great examples to our incoming class of what our program is all about.”

Paul, a 2019 Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society inductee and a Student Government Association Athlete Representative, finished his debut season by starting the final 15 matches which included 10 against nationally ranked opposition. The Dennery Castries, Saint Lucia native helped guide Lackawanna to nine program records including fewest goals against and most goals scored in a season while playing its hardest schedule in program history.

Paul last represented Saint Lucia in the 2015 Concacaf U17 Championship in Honduras, was also a preliminary selection roster for the 2017 Concacaf U20 Championship before an injury ruled him out of the final squad. He will be looking to make the final roster for Saint Lucia’s initial round of Olympic Qualifying.

The qualification process for the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship will kick off with an initial round in the Caribbean set to take place July 17-21, 2019. A member of Group D, Saint Lucia will play in Antigua & Barbuda against Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the hosts, Antigua & Barbuda. After round robin play, the group winner will advance to a final play-in match. The winner of the play-in match will qualify for the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship where they will look to land a spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

