US Ambassador pays courtesy visit to the OECS Commission

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – United States Ambassador to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) H.E. Linda Taglialatela paid a courtesy visit today on Director General of the Organisation Didacus Jules.

During the meeting various issues of mutual interest were discussed including the status of US funded projects currently underway in the OECS region, and the progress of reconstruction efforts in Member States affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. The discussions also focused on issues of political and economic concern to both the US and OECS Member States.

On matters concerning key areas for cooperation between the Organisation and the United States, the Ambassador expressed the desire of the United States to remain engaged with the OECS in order to address issues of concern and to enhance future prospects for cooperation. Collaboration between the United States and the OECS is facilitated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) which is a major development partner of the Organisation.

The Director General apprised the Ambassador of the new initiatives currently being undertaken by the Organization, as well as progress made towards regional integration.

Both sides expressed the view that they will continue to maintain contact to share information and to discuss matters of interest particularly related to the economic development and security of the OECS region.