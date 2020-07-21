US: 14-year-old girl charged with contractor’s murder

(NY DAILY NEWS) — A 14-year-old girl has been charged with the murder of a contractor, who was gunned down while doing work on a Rhode Island home earlier this month.

Jorge Gonzalez Colon, was shot five times outside the Providence residence, located in the city’s Silver Lake neighborhood, on July 1. The 37-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The teen suspect, who has not been named because she is a minor, is slated to be arraigned in Family Court on a felony charge of murder this week, Maj. David Lapatin said.

She was arrested Friday, the same day authorities found a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a month, the Providence Journal reported.

She was located outside a Home Depot within the city, but authorities would not say whether they are the same girl.

Felix Hernandez-Rosado has also been charged with murder and conspiracy in Colon’s death. Authorities believe the 18-year-old, who allegedly fired the fatal shot, was targeting someone else at the time of the attack.

Lapatin said the girl suspect also played an “integral part” in the homicide.

Authorities previously said Hernandez-Rosado was with the missing girl. He was also charged with third-degree sexual assault.