US: 10-y-o girl commits suicide; police suggest she was bullied

(DAILY MAIL) — A California elementary school student was found dead in an apparent suicide over the weekend after she was reportedly bullied by other students.

Allison Wendel, 10, was a student at Hazard Elementary School in Santa Ana.

Santa Ana police said the girl’s nine-year-old sister found her unresponsive at their family home on Sunday.

The girl’s family is remembering her as a ‘beautiful angel’ and are raising money on GoFundMe to go toward burial arrangements.

Police are now investigating Allison’s death and were at her school on Monday after receiving reports that the fifth grader may have been bullied.

Authorities will also be looking into her social media and text messages to determine if she bullied at school, according to ABC 7.

Allison’s classmate, Jacob Ortiz, told the station that Allison always seemed happy.

‘She was always like funny… she was always really nice to everybody. She would give a lot of people hugs a lot,’ he said.

The Garden Grove Unified District released a statement to ABC following news of Allison’s death.

‘We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of one of our students,’ the statement reads, adding that counselors will be on the campus throughout the week.

The district also addressed the concern that Allison may have been bullied.

‘While the Santa Ana Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation, we have no evidence to support this rumor.

‘Hazard Elementary School has a longstanding PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) program and takes a proactive approach to promote a positive school culture,’ the statement continued.

