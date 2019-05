URGENT NOTICE: First and Second District Court Closed Today

The Public is hereby informed that the First and Second District Court Office will be closed at 11:00 a.m. on Monday May 13, 2019 to facilitate the staff’s attendance of the funeral service of an employee of the First District Court Office.

The Department of Justice regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued customers and looks forward to resuming normal service on Tuesday May 14, 2019.

Permanent Secretary

Department of Justice

