Urgent: Information required from vessels travelling to Dominica

(PRESS RELEASE) — In an effort to speed up the arrival process of relief items into Dominica, the following information should be forwarded to the OECS Commission from all vessels originating in the OECS destined for Dominica to ensure ease of passage:

Vessel name

Length, draft and height

Cargo and port requirement

Estimated day and time of arrival

Duration of stay

Homeport

Proposed port of entry (Roseau or Portsmouth)

The Commission will relay this information to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), which will liaise wth the relevant authorities on the ground in Dominica.

All information should be sent to [email protected]