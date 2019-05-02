Don't Miss
Upgrades earmarked for Castries north constituency

By GIS
May 2, 2019

(GIS) — Urban communities within the Castries (north) constituency are earmarked for significant transformational activity in the coming weeks, as part of the Castries North Vision Plan for 2020.

This is the brainchild of Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour, Hon. Stephenson King, and encompasses the enhancement of sports facilities, the establishment of recreation spaces, infrastructure upgrades, and social development programs.

The aim is to bring about human development, social progress and community empowerment.

The projects to be undertaken include the Bisee multi-purpose court, community centre, and the restoration of the Bisee Walk children’s playground; the Carellie park and multi-purpose sports facility; upgrades to the Bois Patat multi-purpose court and recreational grounds; the La Clery suburban business centre, and special development areas to ignite economic activity and urban renewal.

The policies articulated by the prime minister and finance minister in the 2019/2020 budget will further compliment the “Vison 2020” plan by stimulating positive social and economic activity throughout Castries North.

