UPDATE: Woman says off-duty officer should not have killed her brother

The sister of a Balata man who was shot and killed while allegedly attempting to rob an off-duty police officer on Friday, July 14, has said that her brother did not deserve to die the way that he did.

Thirty-three-year-old Simeon Job and two other individuals allegedly tried to rob a man who was walking alone in George the Fifth Park. Their victim was a special police constable who was armed and dressed in plain clothes.

Job was shot by the officer during the ordeal and he later died. However, his sister Miranda said what her brother did was wrong but he should not have been killed.

“… I wouldn’t say that the police didn’t have to defend himself but he didn’t have to kill him,” she told reporters.

She further stated, “My brother didn’t deserve to die that way because everybody [has] in their family…somebody that’s…not a well grown seed [and] no matter how hard you try as a parent or as a guardian… to help your child to grow up in the perfect way …it doesn’t happen the way… you want it.”

She believes that the officer could have shot Simeon in his arms or some other non-fatal part of the body, “but not shoot to kill him.”

Simeon reportedly died as a result of a bullet wound to the chest.

“My family isn’t taking it lightly. Well, we at home, we don’t know my brother to be any troublemaker. At home he is a perfect child…[What he did] it’s a bit embarrassing but we didn’t expect him to die that way,” she stated.

Simeon will be buried on July 28, 2017.