UPDATE: Inmates involved in BCF incident are behind bars for major crimes – PRO

By SNO Staff
June 29, 2017
One of the makeshift weapons confiscated by correctional officers following the bloody confrontation on Wednesday.

The three inmates who were involved in yesterday’s incident at Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) are behind bars for robbery and attempted murder, Public Relations Officer Kerwin Albert has disclosed.

The inmate who sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound has been identified as Junior Duncan, who has been on remand since March 21, 2017 for robbery, Albert said.

Duncan was allegedly armed with a 16-inch makeshift weapon. He was shot in the shoulder when he and another inmate allegedly refused to disarm and attacked a team from the facility’s Special Operations Unit.

Travis Lionel is the other inmate who was allegedly armed with a makeshift weapon. He has been on remand for attempted murder since December 3, 2014, Albert said.

Duncan and Lionel are from the northern section of the island, Albert said.

The fracas reportedly started when Lionel and Duncan allegedly confronted another inmate, Donaldson Joseph, when the maximum security Delta unit was opened for recreation yesterday morning around 9:45.

All three men are in their 20s, Albert noted.

Joseph, a resident of Vieux Fort, who has been on remand since September 11, 2013 for robbery, was secured into his cell before he was attacked, however the correctional officers reportedly failed to convince Duncan and Lionel to give up their weapons, which were quite visible.

As a result, personnel from the Special Operations Unit was called in, and after the use of pepper spray and riot shields failed to get the men to disarm, a single bullet was discharged by one of the officers, hitting Duncan in the shoulder.

The men were then subdued and disarmed.

Duncan is in stable condition after being treated by medical personnel at BCF and two officers sustained minor injuries, Albert said.

Duncan and Lionel are expected to be charged for the assault on the officers, Albert added.

3 comments

  1. STRAIGHT SHOOTER
    June 29, 2017 at 9:56 PM

    This is a minimum security play ground facility , and persons should not be on remand for this long . Shame on our governments . Past and present , do not know how to run a prison .

  2. Victimized
    June 29, 2017 at 9:56 PM

    Boredelais corrupted facility ain nothing being corrected in this s-- hole

  3. Ian
    June 29, 2017 at 9:08 PM

    Boredelais ain't no high security facility. ... from la pointe , a correctional officer brought ganja and cocaine in her pads went free . 9 Venezuelans escaped 19 August 2010 up till now nutting on that .

