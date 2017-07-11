BREAKING NEWS: Police investigating alleged robbery and rape incident

A couple in their early 20’s was last evening abducted by about three masked gunmen, taken to Rat Island/Islet beach where they were robbed, the male victim severely beaten and his girlfrend raped, relatives have told St. Lucia News Online (SNO).
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Monday, July 10.
According to relatives of one of the victims, the couple had just left the supermarket in Sunny acres and were heading home on a motorcycle when they stopped at a junction off the main road to allow a vehicle to pass. It was shortly after that several men came out of the bushes and held the couple by gunpoint and brought them to the beach where the men beat the male victim severely.
The relatives further told SNO that the bandits then stripped the couple naked and relieved them of cash, cell phones and other personal items.
The female was raped by one of the men.
Relatives said the men used duct tape to bound the hands and feet of the couple.
“They wrapped his face, neck with duct tape…. they were going to kill them… drown them in the sea… she begged for their lives,” one relative told SNO.
After the culprits left, the girlfriend managed to free herself, used some of the clothes left on the beach to wrap themselves up, left the area and sought help from passers-by.
Initially no one wanted to stop to help because they were half-naked, the relative said.
Eventually a male motorist stopped and the female victim requested to be taken to a relative who then called the police.
The couple was taken to hospital.
No one has been arrested in connection with the incident but police are investigating.
why so many dislikes for this article ....
1st world level crime is here to stay. I hope the authorities realise that. I hope they realise they are helpless to stop it as they have been for the last 20 years irrespective of political party in charge. Please allow people to arm themselves for self defense. The police cannot defend us. Imagine pepper spray or a stun gun still being illegal here with all this garbage going on. And you think those in power care? Please criminals, take your crime to the politicians. They have all the money.
People can't even enjoy them self in they own country my God my God i hope they get these devils to make a sample of them poor couples
"sunny acres beach" is called rat island Beach or islet Beach. Please note. Thanks. Sad to hear of this incident. Speedy recovery to both. And hope the perpetrators of this crime be held accountable for actions
All some of uoull have th the nerves to tell me i need to stop.I will never stop tell the criminals to stop.Look it their.Robbery,Abduction and Raped by an animal,this is what this woman had to go through.And to run down the street in her nakedness.Its all about humiliation of women.And after she was raped she have to begg for her and her boyfriend life.Now i still need to stop.These monster's menace to women and society,need to be brought in a special square.Not Derek Walcott Square thos is our son of the soil,we dont want no crosses to bear,no blood in our square.Buy take them into a square just for flogging and lay a good 50 strokes naked no clothes in the square for the whole of St.Lucia and maybe the world to see.How many rapes have to happen and where the Forensic Lab there.It still close,i think its time to open the lab and when will we get movable cctv cameras where them.Women Men my people you'll better start getting guns and make sure that gun license.You'll need to guard you'll self against evil.
WOWWWWWW! THIS IS ENOUGH TO MAKE SOMEONE VERY ANGRY! JESUS! MERCY!
OMG...THIS IS SO SAD ...WHAT IS ST.LUCIA TUNING INTO SUCH A BEAUTIFUL ISLAND AND A SHAME TO SAY THE CRIME RATE IS SO HIGH I REALLY FEEL SO BAD FOR THAT COUPLE THESE ANIMALS SHOULD BE CAUGHT AND BROUGHT TO JUSTICE.....RAPING A WOMAN THAT PERSON SHOULD GET THE DEATH PENALTY.......THIS WOMAN IS SCARED FOR LIFE .SOME PPL ARE HEARTLESS MY GOD PLZ PUT A HAND