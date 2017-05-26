SEX SCANDAL: SDA church says “don’t rush to judgment”

In response to news this week that two of its pastors were charged for sexual offences, the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church said Friday that it will not condone sin or wrongdoing but appealed to the public to not rush to judgment.
Executive Secretary of the Saint Lucia Mission of Seventh Day Adventists made the statement on behalf of the SDA at a press conference held at the Maranatha SDA Church at Lanse Road, Castries this morning.
Stephen did not accept any questions from the press due to what he called so many “untrue reports” about the case in which two pastors have been charged with indecent assault and unlawful sexual connection.
“As a Church we do not, and will not, condone sin or wrongdoing in any form or fashion. Whether it be from the members from the pew, to leaders, or to pastors.
“Following Christ’s example, however, we cannot rush to judgment, and we seek to reach out to all who are hurting,” Stephen said. “We therefore appeal to all, to allow the course of justice to take effect in this matter and don’t rush to judgment.”
Below is the full statement delivered by Pastor Stephen:
“The Seventh Day Adventist Church has been a well-respected denomination in Saint Lucia, and has served this nation for over one hundred years.
“As a church we have made a significant contribution to the development and growth of this nation, especially in the areas of education, youth and pathfinders, welfare, family life, End it Now which is a program that is geared towards stopping violence, and domestic violence against women, just to name a few.
“However, it is unfortunate that at this juncture that the church is now faced with allegations involving two of our employees which has resulted in hurting families, and much negative publicity.
“Whereas we as a Church try to uphold righteousness and purity as God’s ideal, however like all other churches we are not immune to human imperfections and other fallibility.
“Heaven is a perfect place, but mysteriously, sin was found in the heart of a perfect angel, Lucifer, in a perfect environment.
“We therefore appeal to all, to allow the course of justice to take effect in this matter and don’t rush to judgment. As a Church we remain confident with all faith and assurance that the Lord will carry his Church through this difficult moment as he has done in such a mighty way in the past.
“Meanwhile, we continue to pray for all who have been so adversely affected, as well as all of our members and the nation, on a whole.
“Thank you very much.”
Ron Chicot...where r u?...
First of all people stop using Bible out of context.The same chapter which speaks of "he without sin...stone", says go and sin no more.Mercy was given to allow repentance.By the way repentance is an act,no in word only.Prayer is not enough and the same Bible says "hypocrites love to pray" just to be seen.Prayer must be coupled with righteousness.Enoch was righteous as was Joseph.Joseph ran away from sexual sin.To obey is better than sacrifice.Jesus wants holiness to him and if we say we follow him,then we have the holy spirit.Shepherds of the "flock" will receive greater judgement, according to the Bible.If god be god then serve him.by the way son did not mysteriously appear.Lucifer said... and he did.Heaven will be such a surprise!!! Those leaders use weak, vulnerable women and even kids.where is the disciplinary action.Judgement must first begin at the house of god.if we all are imperfect,then why do you preach "AGAINST ADULTERY,AGAINST HOMOS,AGAINST LODGE,AGAINST FORNICATION, AGAINST UNMARRIED PREGNANCY".Why tell people to obey and serve and keep your false Sabbath because youll sin and sex on that day.After all we are only human.christ spoke of holiness, righteousness, pleasing the Lord.God is also the Great Judge and his judgement for sin is not pretty.Stop covering up sin and remove these sex mad men in leadership.To obey is better than to sacrifice.
Well all sin in different ways.but sin is sin
Pay jel zout when is Catholic s d s an other nominations are so so quick to judge so feel it now and o please is now you all know that line in the bible? Eh he who cast the first stone etc ehh!
O please its true where there is smock there is Fire! See Sa take cartoelic ou the kai de e wev hu hum wayyyy! Isgass
Pass me the buckets of stones, see if l won't take a pop. You lot have been covering up the pastors' filth for years. You do your best to criticize RC when you lot are worse. Yes, if the buckets come around I will chucking you stones, rocks even!!
Does not make the egotistical..I meant to say..lol
He without sin cast the first stone....No one is perfect..No one from any denomination is perfect..Just because Adventist "try" to live right makes them "self righteous egotistical people" ..Though throughout our lives we will meet ppl like dat does not mean the whole human race is like dat...We are to quick to judge people no matter who they are or where they are from..Satan is alive aand well and can manipulate even the strongest of God's people..Let's bring people up and not stamp them in the dirt..cuz at the end of the day who are we to judge anyways..Let's try to look upon ourselves and stop expecting people who are trying to live right to be perfect..
The Adventist Church Officials must speak truthfully . Wherever there is smoke there is fire. The press conference was held only because this incident is out in the public domain. What happen to the several other matters that are swept under the carpet. Come on Pastor God knows everything. You can foul the people some of the times but not all the time.
Hope the message of living in obedience is the theme for your Sabbath this week.
Truly a sad day for the SDA church. As a fellow imperfect human being and sinner, I will not sit in judgement of the accused leaders, but I will say that the vast majority of the SDA membership, both locally and by extension, on a global scale, have not experienced true conversion. The solemn reality is that the church is currently in the Laodicean condition (see Revelation 3:14-21 for clarification) and alas, are merely Saturday church goers. Such is evidenced in the character, dress and lifestyle of members and there is little or no distinction between the professed people of God, and that of worldlings. Consequently, I am no longer alarmed when I read and hear negative feedback regarding our church, as members have been ineffective witnesses and have not been representing the character of Christ. We will continue to bring shame and dishonor to the Holy name of God, and continue to allow the church to linger in a state of disrepute, if we do not repent and pursue reformation. This task is not one to be undertaken corporately, as each of us individually, from the leadership to the lay person, will give an account of him or herself to Almighty God. This is an undeniable and inescapable reality. I will continue to offer prayer on behalf of the victims and accused and the church at large. May God help us all.
Well said my sis!
MR. Roger Stephen, your pastors should not put them selves in a position where persons can point fingers at them for this type of wrong doing. We are not talking about one pastor, it is two of them. Others churches on the island are not in a better position because you all are hypocrites and blasphemers . For all of you money comes first before god.
He/she that is without sin cast the first stone. Pastor are humans and like each and every one of us will sin, unfortunately this is the reality. God left His church on earth to be run by sinful fallible humans! Through Christ all of us can rise above sin.
Well said sir. He that is without sin cast the first stone.
The truth shall set you free....i have no shame in saying... Yourll are the biggest hypocrites to walk this earth...bunch of self righteous egotistical full of it people...be it money or sex..
They're beyond corrupt
Really now? did you just say that? Check yourself! Matthew 7:5 says "Hypocrite! First get rid of the log in your own eye; then you will see well enough to deal with the speck in your friend's eye."
I think you should plaster that on all the churches where the congregation and especially the pastors can see while in session.
OK..Now you have said the sins of others...Please bless us with ur own..
Ubaldus Raymond open the doors for those of y'all with your wives especially where people should look up to. To fool around with young girls . Now we all have to shake our heads. Now who will sue who. And who will face jail sentence. They wont resign or loose their jobs cause ubaldus Raymond still has his.
Why did it have to come to this?