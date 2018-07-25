VIDEO: Over a dozen people injured in Micoud accident (update)

(SNO) – Emergency services were busy Wednesday afternoon (July 25) with a mass casualty incident on the highway in Malgretoute, Micoud (see video clips below story).
Ambulance, fire and police personnel from Dennery, Micoud and Vieux Fort responded to the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a minibus and a sports utility vehicle (SUV), according to reports.
The authorities were alerted about the collision at 2:27 p.m.
A source said about 15 people were transported to St. Jude Hospital with minor to serious injuries.
Among the seriously injured is the male driver of the SUV who is seen with visible head injuries in photos obtained by our newsroom.
An eyewitness said drivers of both vehicles were trapped and had to be freed by firefighters using the Jaws of Life machine.
The highway, which was reportedly blocked both ways immediately after the accident, is now fully open to traffic.
Almost every major mass accident, in fact almost every motor vehicle collision in this country involves a motor omnibus AKA a minibus.
This begs the question; are the licencing authorities doing a decent job of controlling and licencing those so called bus drivers who continually endanger their passengers on the highways and especially en route on the Castries/ Vieux Fort highway in both directions?
I will never, and I repeat, never subject myself or my family to this type of wanton disregard for safety.
It is time for the authorities to get a handle on the lawlessness on our roads.
If Kenny was Prime Minister every one would say he caused the accident.
So right now he is the cause of it
Seriously???? Please tell how a prime minister can prevent an "accident"???
how can you cause an accident if he wasn't driving a motor vehicle
