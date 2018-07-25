VIDEO: Over a dozen people injured in Micoud accident (update)

(SNO) – Emergency services were busy Wednesday afternoon (July 25) with a mass casualty incident on the highway in Malgretoute, Micoud (see video clips below story).

Ambulance, fire and police personnel from Dennery, Micoud and Vieux Fort responded to the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a minibus and a sports utility vehicle (SUV), according to reports.

The authorities were alerted about the collision at 2:27 p.m.

A source said about 15 people were transported to St. Jude Hospital with minor to serious injuries.

Among the seriously injured is the male driver of the SUV who is seen with visible head injuries in photos obtained by our newsroom.

An eyewitness said drivers of both vehicles were trapped and had to be freed by firefighters using the Jaws of Life machine.

The highway, which was reportedly blocked both ways immediately after the accident, is now fully open to traffic.