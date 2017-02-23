UPDATED: Two injured in Bexon Highway crash

Two persons sustained injuries when a motorcycle they were riding collided with a minibus on the Bexon Highway around 9 p.m Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The victims are reported to be a 48-year-old male and a 21-year-old female.
The male sustained lacerations and abrasions to both legs while the female sustained lacerations to her left knee.
Both were transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance.
(0)(0)
SO now is since when that's your role, but when is U-Bold_ass is a different story? lucians too hypocrite. Either it good or it not good.
Isn't that the independence routine? You can ride with the guys if you want? Why make it look like he's cheating? I don't know either of the individuals but people let us stop condemning others and focus on our betterment. Let us not rejoice when things happen, it can be an innocent situation.
Wonder who's she
Sad mind your business. Watch your man. Do know how many women he's with.
Married living in house with your wife who gives her all to you, went on a business trip and here you are on a round the island with a 21 year old woman? Sighs!!! You'll men don't know what you'll want.
So aa! Where is that coming in??
Since when that's your role?!
Since when that's your role?!
Business trip eh.