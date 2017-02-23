BOSL
COURTS
SEABOARD MARINE now offers a new weekly service from Port Miami to St. Lucia. Call +1-758-458-1590 (local agents Superior Shipping) for info on cut-offs, departure, arrival, availability and transit times

UPDATED: Two injured in Bexon Highway crash

By SNO Staff
February 23, 2017

16832310_10154149116166300_2400131698858633549_nTwo persons sustained injuries when a motorcycle they were riding collided with a minibus on the Bexon Highway around 9 p.m Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The victims are reported to be a 48-year-old male and a 21-year-old female.

The male sustained lacerations and abrasions to both legs while the female sustained lacerations to her left knee.

Both were transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance.

(0)(0)
Share9
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 9
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

9 comments

  1. Lucianboi
    February 23, 2017 at 11:46 AM

    SO now is since when that's your role, but when is U-Bold_ass is a different story? lucians too hypocrite. Either it good or it not good.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Mystery
    February 23, 2017 at 11:35 AM

    Isn't that the independence routine? You can ride with the guys if you want? Why make it look like he's cheating? I don't know either of the individuals but people let us stop condemning others and focus on our betterment. Let us not rejoice when things happen, it can be an innocent situation.

    (2)(0)
    Reply
  3. Escoba
    February 23, 2017 at 9:56 AM

    Wonder who's she

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  4. private
    February 23, 2017 at 9:54 AM

    Sad mind your business. Watch your man. Do know how many women he's with.

    (0)(2)
    Reply
  5. Sad
    February 23, 2017 at 9:17 AM

    Married living in house with your wife who gives her all to you, went on a business trip and here you are on a round the island with a 21 year old woman? Sighs!!! You'll men don't know what you'll want.

    (12)(5)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.