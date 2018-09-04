UPDATED: Trainee teacher, driver killed in Guyana crash

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) – A 17-year-old who left the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) Monday morning because of a strike that called off classes, lost her life along with the driver after the car she was in collided with a truck and ended up in a trench alongside the Zealand Public Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is Jennifer Park of Lot 25 Manchester Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Michael ‘Aubrey’ Ross of Queenstown, Corriverton, Berbice.

Her elder sister, Judy Park, who is a nurse attached to the Port Mourant hospital, was also injured in the accident. She remains hospitalised at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital.

Reports indicate that the fatal accident that claimed the lives of the two occurred around 12:30 pm while four persons were in the vehicle. One is hospitalised and another, who appears to be a Surinamese that apparently came to Guyana via “backtrack,” reportedly escaped unhurt and left the scene.

Initial enquiries revealed that motorcar PMM 1423, driven by Michael ‘Aubrey’ Ross, was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road with the following passengers: Kevin Madray, Judy Park, 23, and Jennifer Park, 17, both of lot 25 Manchester Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

It was reported that the driver, in attempting to overtake a low-bed lorry which was transporting heavy-duty machinery, was forced to pull north since another vehicle was quickly approaching from the opposite direction and in the process, the car collided with the right side of the lorry, flipped several times and ended up in a northern trench.

The occupants were taken out of the submerged vehicle and were rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital. The driver and Jennifer Park were pronounced dead on arrival whilst Judy Park was treated and kept for observation. Madray appeared unhurt and left the scene, according to reports.

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Khemran Racktoo who is a farmer, said that the speed the car was being driven at resulted in the deaths.

“The car was trying to overtake the low bed truck and a vehicle was coming opposite, and the speed the car was coming with along with the mud on the end of the roadway, when the guy pull he couldn’t control the car. It then slam into the concrete side of the trench and flip over and the four wheels was in the air and everyone was upsided down inside the car,” the eyewitness said.

He said that he, along with his workmen and some of the men who were on the truck, quickly assisted in the rescue, but despite these efforts, two persons died.

“I tried to go for my tractor to pull the car out but the road was so backed up with vehicles I could not have gotten to do so, since police were not here at the time. Is awhile after they got out, the driver and the other girl died in the car. It took about half an hour before the driver and the girl came out, but it was clear that they died inside the car from drowning,” he explained.

He noted that the vehicle had on a spare “dummy” wheel at the left hand rear and it was surprising that a driver would go fast while using such a temporary wheel.

Meanwhile, the mother of the two girls, Vickey Park, was lost for words when this publication visited their home on Monday afternoon.

The 43-year-old said she heard from the girls at around noon when they explained they were returning home.

At their Manchester home, relatives and villagers gathered to offer words of comfort. The two sisters were described as inseparable. The mother, who struggled to hold back the tears, explained that the elder sister Judy accompanied the younger sibling to ensure she settled in as a trainee teacher at CPCE.

“They go everywhere together, always they do everything together. I am trying to cope but it’s hard. I don’t know how Judy will take it; they were extremely close,” the emotionally shaken mother said.

The driver was also known to the family, as he would also bring Jennifer home from school on the weekends.

The mother of two recalled that after time passed, she became worried and then noticed an aunt and her husband speaking; they both appeared worried.

Recognising something was amiss, she questioned if everything was fine with her daughters.

“Jennifer called around noon and spoke with her dad for quite some time because she had free credit….After sometime I didn’t see them come home. I saw an aunt came by and after what was related to me I became numb and did not want to believe, but with the help of God I am trying,” she lamented.

Jennifer was described as the “livewire” of the family who had a passion for sharing knowledge and helping others. She was a former student of McGowan Primary and President College.

Meanwhile, friends and relatives of the driver, Aubrey Ross of Queenstown, Corriverton, described him as a hardworking individual. The news of his demise sent shockwaves among taxi drivers who knew him.

At the Mahaicony Police Station, the vehicle, which was lodged there, had within it a number of bags with supplies purchased for a household. Police removed the items to prevent persons from looting the vehicle.