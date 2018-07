‘Third’ man in Barbados drug bust fails to secure surety, remanded

(NATION NEWS) – The third man in the drug case involving the directors of Goddards Enterprises was remanded this afternoon after he failed to secure a surety.

Walter O’Neal Prescod, 55, a sailor, of 107 Emerald Park East, St Philip, had been granted bail in the sum of $450, 000 and his wife spent the afternoon hunting for a surety.

She was unable to secure any and he was remanded to prison until Monday when he will reappear in court.