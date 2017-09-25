Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

Updated schedule for L’Express Des Iles

By L’Express Des Iles
September 25, 2017
(PRESS RELEASE) – The Management of L’Express Des Iles along with their agents Cox and Company Limited, wishes to inform the public of the updated schedule for the ferry service between St. Lucia and Dominica, from Monday 25th September to Friday 6th October.


* SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE. FERRY DEPARTS AND ARRIVES DOMINICA FROM TWO PORTS:
1. WOODBRIDGE BAY FOND COLE ROSEAU
2. PORTSMOUTH

FOR FUTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT COX & COMPANY LIMITED:
Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Tel: 1 758 456 5022/23/24
Website: www.coxcoltd.com

