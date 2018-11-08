SALCC: Cleaning, maintenance works completed; $1.5M cheque collected from Ministry

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Sir Arthur Lewis Community College informs that agreed to cleaning and maintenance works, at the Morne Fortune Campus have been completed and authorization has been given by the Occupational Safety and Health Specialist in the Ministry of Labour for the resumption of classes.

The College further informs that because of major rehabilitation issues needing attention at the Goodlands Extension, the two units housed there will be relocated. Therefore, effective Wednesday, 7th November 2018, classes for the Department of Health Sciences (DHS) and the Division of Teacher Education and Educational Administration (DTEEA) will be relocated to the UWI Open Campus and the SALCC Campus at Morne Fortune.

The Ministry of Education and Cabinet, as promised in August this year, have released the first disbursement of funds. On Monday, 5th November the College collected a cheque of $1.5 million.

This money will be used to address some operational shortfalls and most importantly allow for commencement of the rehabilitation of two buildings on the Morne Fortune Campus.

When rehabilitated, these two buildings will better position the College to accommodate the Divisions that have been temporarily relocated.

The Board and Management would like to thank staff and students for their patience and support during this trying time. The safety of staff and students, as well as the provision of quality instruction for students, will always be a priority of the College.