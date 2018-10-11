Updated: Productivity Awareness Week 2018

Don't Miss
By National Competitiveness and Productivity Council
October 11, 2018

(PRESS RELEASE) – The National Competitiveness and Productivity Council is preparing to host its 5th Annual Productivity Awareness Week under the theme: “Innovation for Greater Productivity” during the period 15 – 19 October 2018.

A key factor in increasing the performance of a business or organization is innovation. It is through innovation that enterprises as well as organizations are able to improve output and efficiency for less effort and cost. Therefore a business cannot have sustained productivity without constantly innovating.

It is through this vein that the Council has decided to focus on Innovation and to make the call for action to all citizens to embrace an innovative mindset. Embracing innovation requires a paradigm shift in thinking by policy makers, business practitioners and the citizenry as a whole.

The activities slated for the Week observance will focus on innovative practices such as Fintech, research for productivity, adaptation of new technologies and creative ways of solving daily problems in customer service.

The Council has partnered with many agencies including the government and the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank in showcasing innovative projects/services at the Financial Administration Center during the Week 15 – 19 October 2018. The public is invited to visit the display.

