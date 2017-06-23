Opposition members will speak at the “People’s Parliament” – Opposition Leader Philip Pierre

Opposition members who did not speak at the parliament debate as a result of the walkout will make their thoughts on the budget known at a United Workers Party’s (UWP) public meeting next Tuesday.

Opposition members had walked out of parliament at its June 20 sitting in protest of what it said was “spiteful and vindictive” behaviour by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.

They also decided not to appear at the June 22 sitting of the Upper House.

“We believe that the way we were treated on Tuesday wasn’t right. We think that the government shows scant respect to the opposition,” said Opposition Leader Philip Pierre.

“We think that the government is using its power in the parliament because of the numbers to muscle us, or to stifle us. And we thought that since we did not partake in the proceedings on Tuesday in the Lower House, our senators should not partake in the proceedings in the Upper House,” he added.

According to Pierre, the opposition members who did not speak at parliament, will be the principled speakers at next week’s “People’s Parliament”.

“We believe that the government had some very important questions to answer in the budget. There were senior ministers, there was a former prime minister who hadn’t spoken …It’s the government’s right to defend their budget. That is not our role. Our role is to point out weakness in the budget and to make suggestions,” he stated.