Budget Travel Agency, Blue Coral Mall, Castries, Saint Lucia. A Full Service Travel Agency for Miles and Miles of Smiles. Approved MoneyGram Agent. Telephone # 451-2003/458-2008. Email [email protected]

NOTICE: The Caretakers are back

By Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth Development, Sports, Culture and Local Government
August 15, 2017
Share6
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 6

The Caretakers are back. The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth Development, Sports, Culture and Local Government wishes to advise motorists as well as the general public to be vigilant when using the nation’s roads, during this time.

Here are some safety tips as you traverse the nation’s roadways:

  • Proceed with caution when approaching a Caretaker at work.
  • Honk horn/flash headlights early to alert the Caretaker of your presence.
  • Obey any signs placed for your safety.
  • Be alert and observe cones that indicate work in progress.
  • Avoid parking your vehicles in areas where work is ongoing

The Ministry wishes to thank you for your cooperation and support.

(3)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

2 comments

  1. Walker
    August 15, 2017 at 10:04 AM

    Please deal with the monier road .. after we have no bus route and is favors we getting from babonneau and grande rivere bus drivers... we can't afford to die on the road. So much bush and tall grass on that road...

    (1)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.