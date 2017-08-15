NOTICE: The Caretakers are back

The Caretakers are back. The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth Development, Sports, Culture and Local Government wishes to advise motorists as well as the general public to be vigilant when using the nation’s roads, during this time.

Here are some safety tips as you traverse the nation’s roadways:

Proceed with caution when approaching a Caretaker at work.

Honk horn/flash headlights early to alert the Caretaker of your presence.

Obey any signs placed for your safety.

Be alert and observe cones that indicate work in progress.

Avoid parking your vehicles in areas where work is ongoing

The Ministry wishes to thank you for your cooperation and support.