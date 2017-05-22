“Not one investment in 20 years” – Chastanet accuses Anthony of threatening investors

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has criticised the St. Lucia Labour Party (SLP) of bringing “not one investment” when they were in power and also accused the main opposition party’s former leader of threatening investors.

Chastanet said his government is “committed” to ensuring that its developments come to fruition despite the fight and threats from the opposition.

“We are going to abide by the rule of law in this country. We are committed to making these developments happen and to improve the plight of Saint Lucians in the south. The people in the south have suffered for too long,” Chastanet told reporters at a pre-Cabinet press briefing on Monday.

Chastanet was responding to former prime minister Dr. Kenny Anthony, who told a public meeting, hosted by the SLP in Castries last week that he will not rest until the proposed multi-billion dollar Desert Star Holding (DSH) Pearl of the Caribbean project in Vieux Fort is re-negotiated or stopped.

The public meeting came immediately after an anti-policy public protest that attracted thousands of people.

At the time of that protest, supporters of the government conducted a similar demonstration in Vieux Fort in support of the DSH project and government’s policies. The ruling United Workers Party (UWP) also held at a public meeting following the protest.

“What was great at the march that we had, and more importantly at the public meeting that we had, is a meeting with the people again, and to hear their commitment and their suport for this proect moving forward,” Chastanet said at the briefing.

“So again let me reassure St. Lucians that the United Workers Party and my Cabinet are not deterred, and I think that the evidence of Kenny anthony and the Labour Party of what they have achieved over the last 20 years is evident for everyone to see. And as I said, in 20 years, not one investment.”

Chastanet also accused Anthony of threatening investors.

“He’s now out of office. The same investors that he could not gain the confidence of, the same investors that he could not get them to deliver on the project, he’s now threatening them,” he said.