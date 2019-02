Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 71 Shares

(SNO) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a young male in Assou Canal, Grand Riviere, Gros Islet on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Miguel Alphonse, 22, of Assou Canal.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Monday, February 25 at a shop in the community.

No further details were available.